Sri Lanka to receive another grant of 300 Million Yuan from China

The Chinese Government has decided to award a grant of Chinese Yuan (CNY) 300 Million to Sri Lanka to procure medicine, food, fuel and other essentials.

The grant comes after a telephone conversation held between Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the 22nd of April.

During the earlier phone conversation, Premier Li told PM Rajapaksa, “China feels for Sri Lanka for the difficulties and challenges you face, and we want to do our utmost to provide help to improve the people’s livelihoods in your country.”

Upon learning of this decision, PM Rajapaksa has reiterated Sri Lanka’s gratitude to Premier Li and the Chinese Government for their continued support to Sri Lanka.

With this grant, China has extended a total aid package of 500 Million Yuan which is approximately USD 76 Million, said the statement.