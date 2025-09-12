Sri Lanka to receive Rs. 5.17 Billion in school uniform aid from China

September 12, 2025

China has agreed to provide free school uniform material for Sri Lankan students for the year 2026.

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Madhura Seneviratne, said that the agreement was signed yesterday (September 11).

The signing took place between the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, and the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe.

China will spend 5.17 billion rupees on this initiative, which aims to support schoolchildren across the country.