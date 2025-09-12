CEYPETCO records Rs. 18 Billion profit in first half of 2025

Posted by Editor on September 12, 2025 - 9:16 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has earned a profit of 18 billion rupees during the first six months of this year (2025).

CEYPETCO Managing Director Mayura Neththikumara said the profit will be used to strengthen and develop the petroleum sector. He added that several new projects have already been launched under this initiative.

One of the key projects is the construction of an aviation fuel pipeline from the Muthurajawela terminal to Katunayake Airport, aimed at improving fuel supply efficiency for the aviation industry.