CEYPETCO records Rs. 18 Billion profit in first half of 2025
Posted by Editor on September 12, 2025 - 9:16 am
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has earned a profit of 18 billion rupees during the first six months of this year (2025).
CEYPETCO Managing Director Mayura Neththikumara said the profit will be used to strengthen and develop the petroleum sector. He added that several new projects have already been launched under this initiative.
One of the key projects is the construction of an aviation fuel pipeline from the Muthurajawela terminal to Katunayake Airport, aimed at improving fuel supply efficiency for the aviation industry.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded further until September 19, 2025 September 12, 2025
- US, Sri Lanka hold talks on trade and economic cooperation September 12, 2025
- Sri Lanka to receive Rs. 5.17 Billion in school uniform aid from China September 12, 2025
- CEYPETCO records Rs. 18 Billion profit in first half of 2025 September 12, 2025
- Army Lieutenant Colonel arrested for supplying ammunition to underworld September 11, 2025