Sri Lanka to recruit 3,000 student nurses

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 4, 2026 - 9:55 am

A gazette notification has been issued to recruit an additional 3,000 student nurses for training as part of Sri Lanka’s plan to strengthen its nursing workforce.

The recruitment drive is aimed at helping achieve the target of adding 13,600 nurses to the country’s nursing service during the five-year period from 2025 to 2029.

Students who sat for and passed the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination in the Science or Mathematics streams in 2021, 2022, 2023, or 2024 are eligible to apply for the programme.

Applications must be submitted through the official website of the Ministry of Health before June 30, 2026. Eligible candidates have one month to complete the application process.

Following the application period, interviews will be conducted to select qualified candidates. The student nurse training programme is scheduled to begin later this year.

According to current data from Sri Lanka’s health sector, 43,553 nursing officers are currently serving in the state health service.