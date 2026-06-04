Three killed after tree crushes three-wheeler in Nawalapitiya

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 4, 2026 - 9:30 am

Three people, including a school student, were killed after a large tree fell onto a three-wheeler travelling from Mapakanda to Nawalapitiya at around 6:45 AM today (June 4).

According to police, the victims were a school student, his mother, and another woman who were travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the accident.

The three-wheeler driver sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Nawalapitiya District General Hospital.

The accident occurred this morning when a large eucalyptus tree located near the main road suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle.

Officers attached to the Nawalapitiya Police, together with local residents, removed the bodies of the three victims who had been trapped beneath the fallen tree.

The bodies were later transported to the Nawalapitiya District General Hospital.

Residents of the area claimed that they had repeatedly informed the relevant authorities about the eucalyptus tree, which had reportedly been decaying for a long period.

They alleged that no action had been taken despite several requests to remove the tree, leading to the tragic accident.

Nawalapitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.