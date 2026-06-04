11 dead, 3 missing in elderly home fire

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 4, 2026 - 7:00 am

Eleven people have died and three others remain missing following a fire that broke out at an elderly care home in Batagoda, Anguruwatota yesterday (June 3), according to Sri Lanka Police.

Police said seven injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Horana District Hospital, while around 51 residents were rescued safely and relocated to a secure location.

The fire erupted yesterday afternoon (June 3) at the Mawpiya Sewana Senehase Kedella Elderly Care Home in Batagoda, Anguruwatota.

The blaze was brought under control with the assistance of firefighters and local residents, but the facility suffered extensive damage.

Reports indicate that about 72 people were inside the residence at the time of the incident.

The privately operated facility is also reported to have accommodated individuals with mental health conditions.

According to police, several residents suffered severe burns in the fire. Ten people were found dead at the scene, while another person died after being admitted to hospital.

Police stated that the bodies will be removed from the premises after a magistrate’s inquest scheduled for this morning (June 4).

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Three police teams have been assigned to investigate the incident.