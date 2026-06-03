11 missing after Horana elders’ home fire

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 3, 2026 - 8:30 pm

Eleven people remain missing after a fire broke out at an elders’ home in the Galpatha area of Batagoda, Horana, today (June 3), while 47 others were rescued from the facility.

Police said the fire occurred during the afternoon, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

According to police, 47 residents were safely rescued and seven others were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler confirmed that 11 residents are still unaccounted for following the incident.

Search operations are currently underway to locate the missing individuals.

The Fire Brigade stated that five fire engines were deployed to the scene to bring the blaze under control and assist with rescue efforts.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the fire.