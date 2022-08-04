Sri Lanka to reduce Bus fares from midnight today (August 04)

The normal bus fare has been reduced by 11.14 percent with effect from midnight today (August 04), National Transport Commission (NTC) Director General Dr. Nilan Miranda said.

Addressing a special media briefing this afternoon, Dr. Miranda said that the minimum bus fare has been reduced from Rs.38 to Rs.34.

He said the revised fares should be displayed on buses.

The passengers can lodge complaints about bus conductors charging higher fares or not issuing tickets by contacting the NTC’s 24-hour hotline 1955, Dr. Miranda added.