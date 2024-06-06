Sri Lanka to reduce Electricity Tariffs from July 1, 2024

Posted by Editor on June 6, 2024 - 12:05 pm

The Sri Lankan government will lower electricity tariffs starting July 1, 2024.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) plans to submit its tariff revision proposal to the Public Utility Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) tomorrow (June 07) or Monday (June 10).

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara announced this today (June 06).

Speaking in the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Wijesekara said that domestic consumers will receive more relief.

The Minister detailed that the rate for the first 30 units of electricity in the domestic category will drop by Rs. 02, making the new rate Rs. 06 per unit.

For usage between 31-60 units, the rate will be cut by Rs. 11, reducing it to Rs. 09 per unit.

For 60-90 units, the charge will be lowered to Rs. 18 per unit from the current Rs. 30.

Additionally, for 90-180 units, the rate will decrease by Rs. 20, making it Rs. 30 per unit.

The proposal is set to be submitted to the PUCSL tomorrow or Monday and is expected to gain approval.