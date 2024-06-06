TRCSL approves Starlink for Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on June 6, 2024 - 1:29 pm

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has given initial approval for Starlink to offer satellite-based internet services in Sri Lanka, following a formal public consultation process.

This announcement was made today (June 6) by Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Technology, Kanaka Herath.

According to the President’s Media Division, details of the public consultation will be released tomorrow (June 7).

Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite network using low Earth orbit to provide broadband internet for activities such as streaming, online gaming, and video calls.

By utilizing advanced satellites and user hardware, combined with extensive experience in spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency internet to users worldwide.