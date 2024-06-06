Sri Lanka Electricity Bill passed in Parliament with a 44-vote majority

The “Sri Lanka Electricity” Bill was passed in the Parliament of Sri Lanka with amendments.

During the second reading, the Bill passed with a majority of 44 votes.

A total of 103 MPs voted in favor of the Bill, while 59 MPs voted against it.

Opposition parliamentarians, including those from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), National People’s Power (NPP), and independent MPs, voted against the Bill.