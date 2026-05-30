Sri Lanka to strengthen Sangha disciplinary laws

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 30, 2026 - 3:40 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka is taking steps to amend the Buddhist Temporalities Ordinance to ensure that monks involved in disciplinary violations can be punished regardless of their rank and to strengthen the administration of disciplinary matters within the Sangha.

Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs Gamini Senarathne said that a report on the proposed amendments has been requested from the Registrars of the Sangha Councils. The report is expected to be submitted to the Department of Buddhist Affairs within the next few days.

He stated that once the report is received, it will be forwarded to the Legal Draftsman’s Department for the preparation of the relevant amendments to the Buddhist Temporalities Ordinance.

Senarathne further said that he had held extensive discussions with the Attorney General in recent days regarding the proposed changes, and that several clear agreements had been reached during those discussions.

According to the Commissioner General, all agreements reached have already been communicated to the Registrars of the Sangha Councils. Based on those agreements and after obtaining the views of the Chief Prelates, the proposed legislation will be revised to meet present-day requirements.

He noted that while the respective Sangha Councils take disciplinary action against monks involved in misconduct, there are instances where such monks continue to function while still wearing the robe. To address this situation, amendments will be introduced to establish a mechanism similar to a Sangha court, enabling disciplinary action to be implemented more effectively.

The proposed amendments are expected to strengthen the disciplinary framework within the Sangha and improve the management of disciplinary matters in line with current needs.