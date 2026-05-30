Malwatu Chapter appoints acting Atamasthanadhipathi pending court verdict

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 30, 2026 - 5:38 pm

Malwathu Maha Viharaya in Kandy has temporarily appointed Ven. Eathala Wetunuwawe Gnanathilaka Thero to perform the duties of Atamasthanadhipathi until a court delivers its verdict in the case concerning allegations against Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero.

According to a statement issued by the Malwathu Chapter, the temporary appointment will remain in effect until the completion of the ongoing judicial proceedings and a final decision is reached regarding the allegations levelled against the Chief Sanghanayaka of Nuwara Kalaviya, Most Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Nayake Thero.

The announcement was issued under the signature of the Registrar of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Venerable Dr. Pahamune Sumangala Nayaka Thero.