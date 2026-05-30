May 30 2026 May 30, 2026 May 30, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from May 31, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 30, 2026 - 11:27 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective May 31, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 24, bringing the new price to Rs. 434.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 25, bringing the new price to Rs. 495.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 407.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 20, bringing the new price to Rs. 478.
  • The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 20, bringing the new price to Rs. 285.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane + Rs. 24  Rs. 434
Petrol 95 Octane + Rs. 25  Rs. 495
Auto Diesel + Rs. 15  Rs. 407
Super Diesel + Rs. 20  Rs. 478
Kerosene + Rs. 20  Rs. 285
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