Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from May 31, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 30, 2026 - 11:27 pm

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective May 31, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 24, bringing the new price to Rs. 434.

The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 25, bringing the new price to Rs. 495.

The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 407.

The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 20, bringing the new price to Rs. 478.

The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 20, bringing the new price to Rs. 285.

The price revision is shown in the table below: