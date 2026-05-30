Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from May 31, 2026
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 30, 2026 - 11:27 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective May 31, 2026.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 24, bringing the new price to Rs. 434.
- The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 25, bringing the new price to Rs. 495.
- The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 407.
- The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 20, bringing the new price to Rs. 478.
- The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 20, bringing the new price to Rs. 285.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|+ Rs. 24
|Rs. 434
|Petrol 95 Octane
|+ Rs. 25
|Rs. 495
|Auto Diesel
|+ Rs. 15
|Rs. 407
|Super Diesel
|+ Rs. 20
|Rs. 478
|Kerosene
|+ Rs. 20
|Rs. 285