Sri Lanka to receive USD 695 Million IMF disbursement in first week of June

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 31, 2026 - 9:36 am

Sri Lanka is expected to receive approximately USD 695 million under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) during the first week of June, 2026 according to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The Ministry said preliminary arrangements for the latest disbursement are currently underway.

The IMF Executive Board approved the release of the funds on May 27, 2026, following the completion of the combined Fifth and Sixth Reviews of Sri Lanka’s reform programme.

Sri Lanka’s 48-month EFF arrangement was originally approved on March 20, 2023, providing total access to about USD 3 billion.

With the latest disbursement, the total amount received by Sri Lanka under the IMF programme will increase to approximately USD 2.4 billion.

The IMF-supported programme was introduced to help Sri Lanka restore economic stability and recover from the severe financial crisis that affected the country in 2022.