All suspects in viral PickMe driver robbery arrested

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 31, 2026 - 9:39 pm

Sri Lanka Police have arrested all suspects involved in the violent robbery of a PickMe driver after dashcam footage of the incident went viral on social media and sparked widespread public outrage.

The incident took place within the Welikada Police Division and involved three individuals who entered the vehicle and violently threatened the young driver. The suspects were seen physically grabbing the driver by the neck while inside the vehicle.

According to reports, the victim remained calm and attempted to negotiate with the attackers in order to protect his life.

Despite cooperating with them, the suspects forcibly took his ATM card and later withdrew Rs. 38,000 from his account before fleeing the area.

Following the widespread circulation of the dashcam footage online and strong public reaction, police launched an immediate investigation into the incident.

Acting swiftly, officers from the Welikada and Borella Police stations tracked down and arrested the main suspect along with his accomplices within hours.

According to initial police investigations, the suspects are chronic drug addicts with a history of carrying out similar crimes to obtain money for their addiction.