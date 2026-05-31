Sri Lanka to receive five new mammography machines worth Rs. 765 Million

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 31, 2026 - 10:02 pm

Sri Lanka’s hospital system is set to receive five state-of-the-art mammography machines worth Rs. 765 million to improve the early detection of breast cancer and strengthen follow-up care services.

Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said the initiative is aimed at strengthening the physical resources of the country’s healthcare sector and ensuring that treatment services are delivered more effectively and efficiently. Funding for the project has been provided through the Health System Enhancement Project (HSEP) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Each mammography machine, valued at Rs. 153 million, is designed to detect breast cancer and identify other abnormal lumps or changes in the breast at a very early stage.

Under the programme, one machine each will be provided to the National Hospital of Colombo, Karapitiya National Hospital in Galle, National Hospital Kandy, Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital, and Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama.

In addition, arrangements have been made to provide two mammography machines to the District General Hospitals in Trincomalee and Nuwara Eliya to meet urgent requirements.

At present, many government hospitals face waiting periods ranging from several weeks to several months for mammography examinations.

The introduction of these advanced machines is expected to reduce waiting times and improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare services provided to the public.