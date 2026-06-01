Six killed after drunk driver crashes into dansala queue near Meegoda

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 1, 2026 - 8:03 am

Six people were killed and 13 others were injured after a vehicle crashed into a group of people waiting in a queue at a dansala near Meegoda Junction on the night of May 31, 2026.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling from Avissawella towards Colombo along the High-Level Road when it struck the group standing in the queue and fled the scene without stopping.

Thirteen injured persons were admitted to the Homagama Hospital following the accident. Three men and three women had already died by the time they were admitted to hospital.

Police officers who were on duty at the Godagama Junction immediately responded to the incident and arrested the fleeing vehicle and its driver.

The deceased men were residents of Hanwella and Avissawella, aged between 35 and 38 years. The deceased women were residents of Piliyandala, aged between 15 and 56 years.

The arrested driver is a 42-year-old resident of Piliyandala. Police said investigations confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Seven injured persons are currently receiving inpatient treatment at the Homagama Hospital.

Meegoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.