Vijitha Herath meets Sri Lankans in Melbourne

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 1, 2026 - 11:43 am

Sri Lankan Minister Vijitha Herath met with a gathering of Sri Lankans in Melbourne, Australia, on May 31, 2026, where he discussed issues affecting the community and outlined the government’s plans to address them.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, said he joined a special discussion in Melbourne at the invitation of Sri Lankans living in Australia.

The discussion was held on the afternoon of May 31, 2026 at Springvale Town Hall and was attended by a large number of Sri Lankans. According to the Minister, the strong participation reflected the community’s interest in the country’s new direction and provided encouragement to the government.

During the event, Herath said he listened closely to the various issues faced by Sri Lankans living in Australia. He also explained the progressive decisions taken by the current government to address those concerns and outlined its future plans.

The Minister expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the new government by the Sri Lankan community abroad and stressed that the government would act in a manner that protects and upholds that confidence.

Herath further noted that he is scheduled to take part in several official meetings during his visit to Australia. He also said he looks forward to meeting Sri Lankans living in other Australian cities in the future.

The Minister extended his appreciation to the organizers of the Melbourne discussion, those who attended the event, and those who were unable to participate because the venue had reached its capacity.