Sri Lanka tourism revenue rises 9.4% in Q1 2025

Posted by Editor on April 15, 2025 - 10:04 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) states that total tourism earnings for the first three months of 2025 amounted to USD 1,122.3 million.

With earnings of USD 354 million reported in March 2025 alone, total tourism revenue for the first quarter has surpassed the USD 1 billion mark.

The Central Bank further notes that, compared to tourism earnings of USD 1,025.9 million during the same period in 2024, this represents a growth of 9.4%.

According to statistics from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), 722,276 foreign tourists visited Sri Lanka during the first three months of 2025. Accordingly, the average earnings per tourist amount to approximately USD 1,553.83.

In comparison, during the first quarter of 2024, Sri Lanka earned USD 1,025.9 million from 635,784 foreign tourist arrivals. Therefore, the earnings per tourist for that period can be calculated as USD 1,613.59.

Thus, although there has been a year-on-year increase in both tourist arrivals and total tourism earnings in the first quarter of 2025, a decline in earnings per tourist is observed.