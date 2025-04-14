Sri Lanka’s expressways, SLTB see new year revenue boost

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year season has brought a significant boost in income for both expressways and public transport in Sri Lanka over the past few days.

According to R.A.D. Kahatapitiya, Deputy Director General of Expressway Operations, Maintenance & Management, the expressways generated Rs. 134 million in revenue over just three days, April 11, 12, and 13, 2025.

During this period, approximately 387,000 vehicles used the expressway network.

On April 11 and 12 alone, 297,736 vehicles traveled on the expressways, contributing Rs. 102.378 million to the total earnings.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) also recorded a strong increase in revenue during the festive season.

T.H.R.T. Chandrasiri, Deputy General Manager (Operations), stated that the SLTB earned approximately Rs. 600 million from April 10 to 12, 2025.