Sri Lanka cracks down on illegal liquor during new year season

Posted by Editor on April 14, 2025 - 12:10 pm

The Excise Department of Sri Lanka states that around 900 excise officers have been deployed to conduct raids against illegal liquor during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

The department further said that 58 excise stations covering the entire country, along with five special operation units and approximately 900 excise officers, were involved in these operations.

The Excise Department also noted that complaints made by the public play a significant role in successfully carrying out raids to prevent crimes related to liquor, narcotics, and tobacco.

Complaints regarding illegal liquor and narcotics can be submitted via the 1913 hotline or by calling 011 2877688.