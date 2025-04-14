Sri Lanka Prime Minister calls for unity and renewal this new year

Posted by Editor on April 14, 2025 - 7:00 am

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, in her Sinhala and Tamil New Year message, emphasized the need for unity, hope, and a shared vision to build a prosperous and just nation.

She acknowledged the people’s resilience amid past hardships and called for collective commitment to meaningful change in the year ahead.

Prime Minister’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year Message

Let us step into the New Year with renewed hope and a vision, as we continue to work together toward “a prosperous country and a beautiful life.”

I extend my heartfelt wishes to the Sinhala and Tamil people of Sri Lanka, who celebrate the New Year in unity and generosity.

This New Year dawns at a moment when a new change is essential in every aspect of our lives. This traditional festivity reminds us to bring about positive change that is deep rooted in our culture and values, and move forward together in unity.

In recent years, the economic crisis made even the thought of celebrating the New Year a painful experience for many. However, the courageous efforts of the people to break free from a cycle of corruption and fraud, has led the path for the emergence of a new beginning.

Thus, the 2025 New Year marks a significant turning point. It is a year where communities from the North, South, East, and West unite and continue to work together under democratic principles to build a better future. In the upcoming month of May, the people’s aspirations will once again bear fruit.

At this moment when a new chapter begins with the New Year, I urge every citizen to act with respect, peace, and compassion in community. Let us commit ourselves to move forward with dedication, trust, and resilience to achieve success and progress in the coming year.

To all Sri Lankans celebrating Sinhala and Tamil New Year, I wish the nation is blessed with the strength, unity, and new energy needed for meaningful transformation and a prosperous tomorrow.

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year!

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

14th April 2025