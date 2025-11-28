Sri Lanka Tri Forces lead islandwide flood rescue operations

Sri Lanka’s Tri Forces, comprising the Army, Navy, and Air Force, remain on full alert as severe weather continues to impact the country.

All three forces are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations, with personnel maintaining 24-hour readiness to respond to emergencies. Disaster relief measures have already been implemented in almost every district.

The Sri Lanka Army has launched a large-scale disaster response operation, deploying 20,500 troops islandwide. As part of this effort, 195 temporary shelters have been established, providing food and water to displaced communities.

A total of 5,624 families, including 14,666 individuals, have been sheltered in these safe locations. The Army is also conducting extensive land-based rescue operations with strong dedication and commitment.

To ensure smooth coordination, a dedicated Operations Room has been set up, and senior military officers have been tasked with updating and coordinating information with all Security Force Headquarters.

Army teams are carrying out rescue missions using boats, Unibuffels, and specialized vehicles including WMZ vehicles to evacuate people trapped by floods in low-lying areas of the Central and Uva provinces. Life-saving operations are ongoing in the Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, and Badulla districts.

The Sri Lanka Air Force is on alert for rapid response operations in areas heavily affected by floods and landslides, with helicopters and aircrews positioned at key bases.

A total of 141 teams are on standby, and 31 teams are already engaged in operations.

Aircraft have been positioned for immediate rescue missions at the Anuradhapura, Palaly, Palavi, Weerawila, Ratmalana, and Hingurakgoda air bases, enabling swift deployment to high-risk areas. The Air Force has conducted rescue and essential supply distribution missions in Mahadivulwewa and launched operations to assist people stranded by floodwaters.

Teams operating in the Diyatalawa area have also helped direct affected individuals to safe locations.

The Sri Lanka Navy has been operating at full capacity since November 22, 2025 continuously delivering essential disaster relief services in the Southern, Eastern, Northwestern, and North Central provinces.

Through rapid and coordinated action, Navy teams have successfully evacuated 911 people endangered by rising waters and ensured that all affected individuals, including schoolchildren, were moved to safety.

Navy teams are working in close coordination with the Disaster Management Centre. In addition to rescue missions, naval personnel are removing fallen trees and using small boats to transport essential supplies to isolated families.

The Navy has also placed additional relief teams on standby across all naval commands, ensuring immediate deployment if required.