Sri Lanka indefinitely postpones all exams, including 2025 A/Ls
Posted by Editor on November 28, 2025 - 6:29 pm
All examinations, including the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, have been postponed without a fixed date due to adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.
Commissioner General of Examinations, A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage, stated that the new schedule for the examinations will be announced in the near future.
She further stated that the reopening of schools has also been postponed without a specified date.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka indefinitely postpones all exams, including 2025 A/Ls November 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka Tri Forces lead islandwide flood rescue operations November 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka mobilizes full emergency response under President’s orders November 28, 2025
- Colombo faces imminent flood threat as Kelani River rises November 28, 2025
- SJB MP Ismail Muththu Mohamed resigns November 28, 2025