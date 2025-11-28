Sri Lanka indefinitely postpones all exams, including 2025 A/Ls

Posted by Editor on November 28, 2025 - 6:29 pm

All examinations, including the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, have been postponed without a fixed date due to adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Commissioner General of Examinations, A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage, stated that the new schedule for the examinations will be announced in the near future.

She further stated that the reopening of schools has also been postponed without a specified date.