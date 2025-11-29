India supports Sri Lanka with airlifted relief cargo

Posted by Editor on November 29, 2025 - 8:00 am

An Indian Air Force C130 aircraft carrying a consignment of relief items for people displaced by the adverse weather affecting Sri Lanka arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake at around 1:45 AM today (November 29).

The aircraft brought essential supplies, including sanitary items, donated by the Government of India to support communities impacted by the severe weather. Officials from the Indian High Commission, including Maitrey Kulkarni, Counsellor for Development Cooperation, and Lt. Col. Mandeep Singh Negi, Assistant Defence Adviser, along with several Indian Air Force officers, took part in the official handover of the relief items.

Air Vice Marshal Lasitha Sumanasekara, Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Air Force, and several Air Force officers were present at the airport to receive the consignment.