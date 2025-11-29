India supports Sri Lanka with airlifted relief cargo
An Indian Air Force C130 aircraft carrying a consignment of relief items for people displaced by the adverse weather affecting Sri Lanka arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake at around 1:45 AM today (November 29).
The aircraft brought essential supplies, including sanitary items, donated by the Government of India to support communities impacted by the severe weather. Officials from the Indian High Commission, including Maitrey Kulkarni, Counsellor for Development Cooperation, and Lt. Col. Mandeep Singh Negi, Assistant Defence Adviser, along with several Indian Air Force officers, took part in the official handover of the relief items.
Air Vice Marshal Lasitha Sumanasekara, Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Air Force, and several Air Force officers were present at the airport to receive the consignment.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- U.S. pledges $2 Million for urgent relief in Sri Lanka November 29, 2025
- Severe weather claims 123 lives in Sri Lanka November 29, 2025
- Sri Lanka rescuers battle floods to save dozens from bus stranded on Kalawewa bridge November 29, 2025
- Sri Lanka releases official accounts for disaster relief donations November 29, 2025
- India supports Sri Lanka with airlifted relief cargo November 29, 2025