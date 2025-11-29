Sri Lanka releases official accounts for disaster relief donations
Sri Lankan authorities have released official account details for Sri Lankans living overseas, foreign nationals, and local citizens who wish to donate to ongoing relief efforts.
The country is experiencing severe adverse weather conditions, including continuous heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides. These events have caused significant loss of life and widespread destruction across many districts.
The Government has urged well-wishers to use only the verified accounts listed below to ensure contributions directly support affected families and emergency operations.
Authorities announced the following banking details for overseas donors:
1. US Dollar (USD)
Bank: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, New York, USA
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 04015541
Routing Number: 021001033
SWIFT: BKTRUS33XXX
2. Euro (EUR)
Bank: ODDO BHF Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 0000739854
IBAN: DE39500202000000739854
SWIFT: BHFBDEFF500
3. Pound Sterling (GBP) – Account 1
Bank: HSBC Bank Plc, London, UK
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 39600144
Sort Code: 40-05-15
IBAN: GB48MIDL40051539600144
SWIFT: MIDLGB22XXX
4. Pound Sterling (GBP) – Account 2
Bank: Bank of Ceylon (UK) Ltd, London, UK
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 88001249
Sort Code: 40-50-56
IBAN: GB89BCEY40505688001249
SWIFT: BCEYGB2LXXX
5. Japanese Yen (JPY)
Bank: MUFG Bank, Tokyo, Japan
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 653-0407895
SWIFT: BOTKJPJTXXX
6. Australian Dollar (AUD)
Bank: Reserve Bank of Australia
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 81736-4
BSB: 092002
SWIFT: RSBKAU2SXXX
Donations in Other Foreign Currencies or Sri Lankan Rupees (Overseas Donors)
Account Name: Deputy Secretary to the Treasury
Bank: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 50516
Swift Code: CBCELKLXXXX
Donations in Sri Lankan Rupees (Local Donors)
Account Name: Deputy Secretary to the Treasury
Account Number: 2026450
Bank: Bank of Ceylon
The Government expressed its appreciation to Sri Lankans worldwide and the international community for their support during this difficult period.
