Sri Lanka releases official accounts for disaster relief donations

November 29, 2025

Sri Lankan authorities have released official account details for Sri Lankans living overseas, foreign nationals, and local citizens who wish to donate to ongoing relief efforts.

The country is experiencing severe adverse weather conditions, including continuous heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides. These events have caused significant loss of life and widespread destruction across many districts.

The Government has urged well-wishers to use only the verified accounts listed below to ensure contributions directly support affected families and emergency operations.

Authorities announced the following banking details for overseas donors:

1. US Dollar (USD)

Bank: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, New York, USA

Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Account Number: 04015541

Routing Number: 021001033

SWIFT: BKTRUS33XXX

2. Euro (EUR)

Bank: ODDO BHF Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Account Number: 0000739854

IBAN: DE39500202000000739854

SWIFT: BHFBDEFF500

3. Pound Sterling (GBP) – Account 1

Bank: HSBC Bank Plc, London, UK

Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Account Number: 39600144

Sort Code: 40-05-15

IBAN: GB48MIDL40051539600144

SWIFT: MIDLGB22XXX

4. Pound Sterling (GBP) – Account 2

Bank: Bank of Ceylon (UK) Ltd, London, UK

Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Account Number: 88001249

Sort Code: 40-50-56

IBAN: GB89BCEY40505688001249

SWIFT: BCEYGB2LXXX

5. Japanese Yen (JPY)

Bank: MUFG Bank, Tokyo, Japan

Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Account Number: 653-0407895

SWIFT: BOTKJPJTXXX

6. Australian Dollar (AUD)

Bank: Reserve Bank of Australia

Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Account Number: 81736-4

BSB: 092002

SWIFT: RSBKAU2SXXX

Donations in Other Foreign Currencies or Sri Lankan Rupees (Overseas Donors)

Account Name: Deputy Secretary to the Treasury

Bank: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Account Number: 50516

Swift Code: CBCELKLXXXX

Donations in Sri Lankan Rupees (Local Donors)

Account Name: Deputy Secretary to the Treasury

Account Number: 2026450

Bank: Bank of Ceylon

The Government expressed its appreciation to Sri Lankans worldwide and the international community for their support during this difficult period.