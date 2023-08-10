Sri Lanka wins two medals at 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

Posted by Editor on August 10, 2023 - 8:49 am

Sri Lanka’s Ayomal Akalanka won Silver in the men’s 400m hurdles and Nilupul Pehesara won bronze in the men’s High Jump at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Commonwealth Youth Games Athletic Championship is currently underway at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ayomal Akalanka clocked a personal best 51.61 seconds, which was one-tenth of a second slower than Daniel Anthony Wright of Jamaica who won gold in 51.51 secs.

Oliver Parker of England came third in 52.36 seconds.

Akalanka had won the Bronze Medal in the 400m Hurdles men’s event at the Asian Youth Under 18 Athletics Championship 2023 held in April this year in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Nilupul Pehesara meanwhile cleared a height of 2 metres to win bronze in the men’s High Jump event.

Ethan Glyde of England won gold clearing a height of 2.06 metres.

Jaidi James of Trinidad and Tobago was tied with Nilupul for height cleared in the event, but finished ahead on count back, after the Sri Lankan athlete had more strikes against his name on previous attempts.

Pehesara had won the Silver medal in the High Jump event at the Asian Youth Under 18 Athletics Championship 2023.