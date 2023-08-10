Registration of Sri Lanka Automobile Association suspended by Sports Minister

Posted by Editor on August 10, 2023 - 9:50 am

Registration of the Sri Lanka Automobile Association has been suspended and appointed a temporary committee for its operations.

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe issued an extraordinary gazette dated August 09, 2023, suspending the registration of the Sri Lanka Automobile Association, with immediate effect.

Minister also appointed a seven-member committee to look into the operations of the Sri Lanka Automobile Association.

Mr. Mahesh Gammanpila, a senior public administrative officer, has been appointed as Chairman of the said committee while Major General (Retd) Indunil Ranasinghe and Pubudu Wickrama were appointed as Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

Other committee members include Rameesh Mahamur, Nishan Weerasuriya, Champika Amarasekara and Sajad Suhair.

In the same gazette notification, the Sports Minister authorized Dr. Shemal Fernando, the Director-General of Sports, to convene a special general meeting of the association to appoint an election committee for the automobile body.

The elections of the association will be called through this election committee, under the supervision of the Director-General of Sports.