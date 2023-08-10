Registration of Sri Lanka Automobile Association suspended by Sports Minister
Registration of the Sri Lanka Automobile Association has been suspended and appointed a temporary committee for its operations.
Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe issued an extraordinary gazette dated August 09, 2023, suspending the registration of the Sri Lanka Automobile Association, with immediate effect.
Minister also appointed a seven-member committee to look into the operations of the Sri Lanka Automobile Association.
Mr. Mahesh Gammanpila, a senior public administrative officer, has been appointed as Chairman of the said committee while Major General (Retd) Indunil Ranasinghe and Pubudu Wickrama were appointed as Secretary and Treasurer respectively.
Other committee members include Rameesh Mahamur, Nishan Weerasuriya, Champika Amarasekara and Sajad Suhair.
In the same gazette notification, the Sports Minister authorized Dr. Shemal Fernando, the Director-General of Sports, to convene a special general meeting of the association to appoint an election committee for the automobile body.
The elections of the association will be called through this election committee, under the supervision of the Director-General of Sports.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Japan destroyer tests Sri Lanka shipyard with eye on future use August 10, 2023
- Sri Lankan Farmers call off the ‘Satyagraha’ campaign demanding water for cultivation August 10, 2023
- Don’t politicize changes in natural environment and weather including drought – State Minister of Defence August 10, 2023
- Registration of Sri Lanka Automobile Association suspended by Sports Minister August 10, 2023
- Sri Lanka wins two medals at 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games August 10, 2023