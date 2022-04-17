Sri Lankan delegation leave for USA for IMF discussion

A delegation including Finance Minister Ali Sabry, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Finance Ministry Secretary Mahinda Siriwardene left the country this morning to participate in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Accordingly, they are scheduled to visit the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund at Washington D.C., USA. The talks are scheduled to take place from April 19 to 24.

Sri Lanka is expected to receive close to USD$ 4 billion if the discussions with the IMF are successful.