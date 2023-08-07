Sri Lankan Government decides to compensate farmers whose crops damaged due to dry weather

Posted by Editor on August 7, 2023 - 12:53 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has approved the provision of compensation to farmers who have suffered crop damage due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

This was announced by Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

In response to this decision, Sri Lanka’s Agricultural & Agrarian Insurance Board has been directed to initiate the assessment of crop damage.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that a certain amount of water is being released from the Weli Oya to support the farmers in Embilipitiya.

This move is expected to provide protection for approximately 15 to 20 percent of their cultivation areas.

Despite the efforts taken to address the water scarcity, the farmers in Embilipitiya have been continuing their Satyagraha for the 15th consecutive day.

Their demands include the provision of water from Samanala Wewa to Udawalawe Reservoir to support their agricultural activities.