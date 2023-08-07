Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increase marginally in July 2023

Posted by Editor on August 7, 2023 - 6:54 pm

Sri Lanka’s official Reserve Assets have increased to USD 3,762 million in July 2023, compared to USD 3,724 million in June 2023, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

However, the current official reserve assets include a swap facility from the People’s Bank of China to the tune of USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, the CBSL said.