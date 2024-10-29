Sri Lankan government refutes claims of money printing and foreign loans

The Government of Sri Lanka has firmly denied allegations of printing money or taking foreign loans.

During a weekly press briefing, Cabinet spokesman and Minister Vijitha Herath stated that neither money printing nor foreign borrowing has occurred under the current administration.

He clarified that no currency notes bearing the signature of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as Finance Minister, have been issued.

Minister Herath addressed rumors suggesting that the government had printed Rs. 1 billion in currency notes, explaining that such claims were false.

He emphasized that the process for handling maturing treasury bills and bonds remains unchanged, with new issuances conducted proportionally as a routine practice by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

He reiterated that no new currency printing had taken place and dismissed the reports as baseless.