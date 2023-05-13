May 13 2023 May 13, 2023 May 13, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lankan migrant workers’ foreign remittances increase in April 2023 compared to 2022

Sri Lankan migrant workers’ foreign remittances increased to US$ 454.0 million in April 2023 from US$ 248.9 million in April 2022, according to Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara.

This is an increase of US$ 205.1 million (82.4%) compared to the inflows recorded in April 2022, the minister said further.

Total remittance for this year is US$ 1,867.2 million.

