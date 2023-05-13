Sri Lankan migrant workers’ foreign remittances increase in April 2023 compared to 2022

Sri Lankan migrant workers’ foreign remittances increased to US$ 454.0 million in April 2023 from US$ 248.9 million in April 2022, according to Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara.

This is an increase of US$ 205.1 million (82.4%) compared to the inflows recorded in April 2022, the minister said further.

Total remittance for this year is US$ 1,867.2 million.