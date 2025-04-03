Sri Lankan President appoints committee to assess U.S. tariff impact

Posted by Editor on April 3, 2025 - 3:48 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed a committee to conduct an in-depth study on potential issues that may arise due to the new reciprocal tariff system introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump and to submit recommendations to the government.

Accordingly, the committee includes the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank, the Chairman of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, and the Director General of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Additionally, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulugamuwa, Chief Economic Policy Advisor to the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Shiran Fernando, as well as Ashroff Omar, Sherad Amalean, and Saif Jafferjee have also been appointed to the committee.