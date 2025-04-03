Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded
Posted by Editor on April 3, 2025 - 4:20 pm
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been ordered to remain in remand custody until April 10, 2025, by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.
Tennakoon is in remand custody in connection with a shooting incident near the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a police officer from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded April 3, 2025
- Sri Lankan President appoints committee to assess U.S. tariff impact April 3, 2025
- CID arrests three over LKR 27 Million Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation fraud April 3, 2025
- CID launches investigation into President’s Fund irregularities April 3, 2025
- Donald Trump Imposes a 44% Tariff on Sri Lankan Imports April 3, 2025