Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded

Posted by Editor on April 3, 2025 - 4:20 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been ordered to remain in remand custody until April 10, 2025, by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Tennakoon is in remand custody in connection with a shooting incident near the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a police officer from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).