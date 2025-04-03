CID arrests three over LKR 27 Million Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation fraud

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a suspect and two female accomplices involved in a financial fraud case related to the Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation.

The General Manager of the Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation, located on Old Kottawa Road, Nawinna, Maharagama, lodged a complaint with the CID on March 20, 2025, stating that LKR 27,031,024.15 had been fraudulently obtained by altering data in the corporation’s computer software system and issuing altered cheques.

Following an investigation, on April 1, 2025, CID officers arrested the primary suspect, a 35-year-old resident of Kelaniya, along with two female accomplices, aged 25 and 32, who also reside in Kelaniya.

The suspects were presented before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court on April 2 and have been remanded until April 11, 2025.

Further investigations by the CID are ongoing.