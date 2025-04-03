CID launches investigation into President’s Fund irregularities

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sri Lanka has taken over an investigation into potential irregularities in the disbursement of funds from the President’s Fund to former ministers and parliamentarians.

The Financial and Commercial Crime Investigation Division (FCCID) of the CID has begun inquiries into 22 former ministers and MPs who received funds between 2008 and 2024, according to the Police Media Division.

Investigators have taken possession of 22 case files related to these financial transactions.

Preliminary findings indicate that these individuals collectively obtained over Rs. 100 million in varying amounts.

The authorities are now examining whether any irregularities occurred in the process of obtaining these funds.

As part of the investigation, CID officers sought permission from the Fort Magistrate’s Court on April 2, 2025, to access details of checks issued from the Presidential Fund account.

Earlier, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa informed Parliament that 36 former ministers and MPs had received Rs. 112.5 million from the fund between 2005 and 2024.

Among them, former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella received Rs. 11 million, former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne received Rs. 10 million, and late Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne received Rs. 30 million, and former MP Ranjith De Zoysa received Rs. 18 million.

Other recipients reportedly include Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Vidura Wickramanayake, Wimala Dissanayake, Sumedha Jayasena, S.B. Nawinna, John Amaratunga, Sarath Amunugama, P. Harrison, Piyasena Gamage, Manoj Sirisena, P. Dayaratane, and S.C. Muthukumarana.

The investigation aims to determine whether these transactions were conducted legally and whether any misuse of public funds occurred.