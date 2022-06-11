Sri Lankan President denies CEB Chairman’s claims on Mannar Wind Power Project to Adani Group

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (June 11) categorically denied a statement made by the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) with regard to awarding a Wind Power Project in Mannar.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the President said he categorically denies authorising to award this project to any specific person or entity.

“I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow,” the President added.

Appearing at the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) hearing in Parliament of Sri Lanka yesterday (June 10), the CEB Chairman said that he was told by the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was insisting that 500 MW wind power plant be awarded to the India’s Adani Group.