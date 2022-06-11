Jun 11 2022 June 11, 2022 June 11, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Website launched in Sri Lanka to check fuel availability

Posted in
Drivers are waiting to buy petrol at a petrol station in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Drivers are waiting to buy petrol at a petrol station due to the fuel shortage in Colombo on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Pradeep Dambarage / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A website has been launched to find fuel stations with fuel stocks in Sri Lanka and check the remaining fuel reserves.

According to the website, Information on the fuel availability will be uploaded to the system by Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPSTL) by 9.00 AM daily and the search results are given only for filling stations with pumping capacity or where a fuel bowser is dispatched.

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) have jointly created this website.

You can access this website via this web address, https://fuel.gov.lk

Share on FB