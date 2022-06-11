Website launched in Sri Lanka to check fuel availability

A website has been launched to find fuel stations with fuel stocks in Sri Lanka and check the remaining fuel reserves.

According to the website, Information on the fuel availability will be uploaded to the system by Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPSTL) by 9.00 AM daily and the search results are given only for filling stations with pumping capacity or where a fuel bowser is dispatched.

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) have jointly created this website.

You can access this website via this web address, https://fuel.gov.lk