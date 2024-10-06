Sri Lankan President reaffirms commitment to justice for Easter Sunday attack victims

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the investigation into the Easter Sunday attack will be expedited to ensure that such a tragedy does not occur in the country again and that justice is served for the victims.

He made this remark during a discussion with the families of those injured and killed in the Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo, today (October 6).

Earlier in the day, the President visited St. Sebastian’s Church, where a memorial has been erected to honor those who lost their lives in the Easter Sunday bombings, laying flowers at the site to remember them.

To mark the occasion, a commemorative gift was also presented to the President.

Following this, President Dissanayake engaged in a discussion with the families of the victims, providing them with the opportunity to present their grievances directly to him as survivors of the Easter Sunday attack.

Reflecting on the Easter Sunday bombings of April 21, 2019, President Dissanayake described the event as the greatest tragedy in recent Sri Lankan history.

The President expressed his belief that the public’s expectation of justice and fairness regarding the Easter attack was among the influential factors in the recent presidential election.

He stated that the aspirations, hopes, and goals of the citizens of this country align with his own desire to fulfill the justice and fairness expected by the people regarding the Easter attack, and that actions related to this have already commenced.

He indicated that the investigation must be thorough, not just to arrive at a preliminary conclusion but to gather evidence to support it.

He mentioned that he had instructed the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, to launch a comprehensive investigation into the attacks, promising full openness and transparency throughout the process.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that there is a belief in society that such an attack may have been carried out for political power change.

He further mentioned that if hundreds of innocent lives can be lost for political purposes, it would be a great tragedy.

The President emphasized that if politics in the country has reached such an extreme, it is imperative to uproot that situation immediately.

He also pointed out that there is suspicion in society regarding whether the state machinery at the time was involved in the attack.

If that is the case, our country will always be in an unsafe and highly dangerous situation. Therefore, the President stressed that it is crucial to uncover what exactly happened during this incident.

Thirdly, the President stated that justice must be served to the victims of this tragedy, which claimed the lives of approximately 274 people and injured many more, in honor of the love and devotion they had for their loved ones.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the clergy for their efforts to prevent a major societal catastrophe that could arise from such attacks.

He emphasized that if social bonds, trust, and mutual respect break down and lead to anger and suspicion toward other communities, it poses a significant threat to societal well-being.

The President reiterated the need for a fair investigation into the Easter attack due to this situation.

He further stated that every April 21 over the past five years has been marked by public anticipation of justice in the hearts of the people.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, during this event, mentioned that despite complaints to the Geneva Human Rights Commission regarding the injustices faced by those affected by the Easter Sunday bombings, no solutions have been provided.

He pointed out that while the government has taken measures to assist those affected, questions remain among the public about the reasons behind the attack.

Cardinal Ranjith expressed that there is trust among the people regarding Anura Kumara Dissanayake, appreciating his sincerity, and believes that the President will work to strengthen that sincerity and transparency in front of the public.

He further expressed his confidence that the President would ensure that those responsible for the Easter Sunday attack are brought to justice.