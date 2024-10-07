Number Portability Service in Sri Lanka expected to launch by early 2025

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) is making strides toward introducing the long-awaited Number Portability (NP) service in the country.

The initiative, which allows customers to retain their phone numbers when switching between telecom operators (network providers), is expected to become operational by early 2025.

Discussions between TRCSL and telecom operators began early on, resulting in a comprehensive plan to implement the NP service. A Public Consultation Paper was published in 2021, gathering feedback from relevant stakeholders. Based on these consultations, an appropriate technical model for the NP service was agreed upon.

In a significant step forward, Lanka Number Portability Services (Guarantee) Limited (LNPS) was established to oversee the operation and administration of the service. This new entity includes participation from all fixed and mobile operators in the country. The TRCSL has already granted LNPS the necessary license to operate the NP service.

The Number Portability Service Rules and Guidelines, which were developed in coordination with telecom operators, have also received approval from the Attorney General’s Department.

LNPS has initiated the procurement process to select a suitable entity to provide the technical system for the NP service.

The technical evaluation of potential suppliers has been completed, and the financial evaluation is currently underway.

The financial evaluation is expected to conclude by January 2025, after which a suitable equipment supplier will be selected, and the installation of the system will begin.

With these processes in place, TRCSL anticipates that the NP service will be available to the public soon after the system is fully installed and tested, allowing seamless transitions for customers across all telecom companies in Sri Lanka.