Sri Lankan President successfully discusses fourth review of IMF programme

April 7, 2025

A special meeting between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) took place this morning (April 7) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The discussions centered on the preliminary review related to the fourth tranche of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement with the IMF. The meeting assessed the country’s progress under the current IMF-supported programme and outlined the necessary steps to achieve future economic goals.

Both parties also exchanged views on current economic challenges, including concerns over new trade tariffs proposed by the United States and their potential impact on Sri Lanka’s economy.

The IMF delegation was led by Mr. Sanjaya Panth, Deputy Director of the Asia and Pacific Department, and included Mr. Peter Breuer and Mr. Evan Papageorgiou, both Senior Mission Chiefs.

The Sri Lankan Government was represented by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Harshana Suriyapperuma, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa, and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena.