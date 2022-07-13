Jul 13 2022 July 13, 2022 July 13, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lankan Prime Minister orders to impose curfew in Western Province and Emergency Law island-wide

Sri Lanka Army in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP via Getty Images)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered the imposition of Curfew in the Western Province and Emergency Law declared island-wide with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also ordered the security forces to arrest those acting in a riotous manner and take into custody the vehicles they travel in, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The directives come into effect with the large crowds that have gathered outside the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Office down Flower Road in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

