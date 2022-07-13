Sri Lankan Prime Minister orders to impose curfew in Western Province and Emergency Law island-wide
Posted in Local News
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered the imposition of Curfew in the Western Province and Emergency Law declared island-wide with immediate effect.
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also ordered the security forces to arrest those acting in a riotous manner and take into custody the vehicles they travel in, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The directives come into effect with the large crowds that have gathered outside the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Office down Flower Road in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
