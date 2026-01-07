Sri Lankan Rupee weakens as USD/LKR spot rate crosses Rs. 310

Posted by Editor on January 7, 2026 - 4:00 pm

The indicative USD/LKR spot exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has crossed the Rs. 310 mark for the first time since February 29, 2024.

According to the CBSL, the indicative spot exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Sri Lankan Rupee was recorded at Rs. 310.02 today (January 07).

This is the first time since February 29, 2024, that the midpoint value of the US Dollar has exceeded Rs. 310.

Meanwhile, the daily exchange rate table released by the Central Bank shows that the buying rate of the US Dollar today stood at Rs. 306.28, while the selling rate was Rs. 313.81.

Previously, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka stated that the Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated by 5.6 percent against the US Dollar during the year 2025.