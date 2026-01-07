Seaplane crashes into Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya
Posted by Editor on January 7, 2026 - 12:45 pm
A seaplane that was preparing to land at Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya crashed into the lake at around 12:30 PM today (January 7).
According to Police, the aircraft had arrived to transport a group of tourists visiting Nuwara Eliya when the accident occurred.
The two pilots on board sustained injuries in the crash and were admitted to the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital for treatment.
The injured pilots were rescued from the lake by individuals who were engaged in boat rides on Gregory Lake at the time of the incident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan Rupee weakens as USD/LKR spot rate crosses Rs. 310 January 7, 2026
- Seaplane crashes into Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya January 7, 2026
- Rs. 400 Million donation by John Keells-led companies to aid Cyclone Ditwah relief efforts January 7, 2026
- India’s Army Chief begins key two-day visit to Sri Lanka January 7, 2026
- Dialog Axiata commits LKR 420 Million to rebuild hospitals and ICT labs after Cyclone Ditwah January 7, 2026