Seaplane crashes into Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya

Posted by Editor on January 7, 2026 - 12:45 pm

A seaplane that was preparing to land at Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya crashed into the lake at around 12:30 PM today (January 7).

According to Police, the aircraft had arrived to transport a group of tourists visiting Nuwara Eliya when the accident occurred.

The two pilots on board sustained injuries in the crash and were admitted to the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital for treatment.

The injured pilots were rescued from the lake by individuals who were engaged in boat rides on Gregory Lake at the time of the incident.