Rs. 400 Million donation by John Keells-led companies to aid Cyclone Ditwah relief efforts

Posted by Editor on January 7, 2026 - 12:40 pm

A group of companies led by John Keells Holdings has donated 400 million rupees to support people affected by the disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah, with the funds given to the government’s “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” fund for relief and recovery work.

The donation was handed over yesterday evening (January 06), at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. The cheques were presented to Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President.

The handover was carried out by Krishan Balendra, Chairperson and CEO of John Keells Holdings PLC; Hemantha Gunetilleke, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nations Trust Bank; Steen Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer of South Asia Gateway Terminals

Representing the John Keells Holdings PLC group of companies, Deputy Chairperson and Group Finance Director, Gihan Cooray, along with several members of the Board of Directors, were also present.

The donations from the group companies were as follows:

South Asia Gateway Terminals (SAGT) – Rs. 100 million

Nations Trust Bank – Rs. 100 million

Lanka Marine Services Pvt Ltd – Rs. 50 million

Jaykay Marketing Services Pvt Ltd – Rs. 50 million

Union Assurance – Rs. 50 million

Elephant House – Rs. 50 million

The contribution is expected to support relief measures and rebuilding activities for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka.