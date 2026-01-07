India’s Army Chief begins key two-day visit to Sri Lanka

India’s Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (January 7), for a two-day official visit that focuses on strengthening defence cooperation, expanding training ties, and discussing regional security.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, General Dwivedi will meet senior military and civil leaders during his stay. These include the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, the Deputy Minister of Defence, and the Defence Secretary. The talks are expected to cover key areas such as joint training, capacity building, professional exchanges, and shared security concerns in the region.

General Dwivedi is scheduled to address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC). He will also interact with officers and trainees at the Army War College in Buttala. These engagements highlight India’s continued support for defence education and closer cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces.

As part of his visit, the Army Chief will pay homage at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) War Memorial, honouring the sacrifices of Indian soldiers who served in Sri Lanka.

The Indian Ministry of Defence stated that this visit reaffirms India’s commitment to deepening defence partnerships, building mutual trust, and improving interoperability with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region.