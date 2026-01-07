Dialog Axiata commits LKR 420 Million to rebuild hospitals and ICT labs after Cyclone Ditwah

Dialog Axiata PLC has pledged LKR 420 million to the Government’s Rebuilding Sri Lanka initiative to restore critical hospital infrastructure and refurbish ICT laboratories in more than 20 schools affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The commitment was formalised at a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. Representing Dialog Axiata PLC were Group Chief Executive Supun Weerasinghe and other company officials.

Under this initiative, Dialog Axiata PLC will support the rehabilitation of essential hospital facilities damaged by the cyclone, with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services in affected areas. The programme also focuses on improving educational facilities by upgrading ICT laboratories in over 20 cyclone impacted schools.

The support is expected to help students resume their education with improved digital learning resources, while strengthening the resilience of healthcare institutions serving vulnerable communities.

The Rebuilding Sri Lanka initiative seeks to mobilise public and private sector support to accelerate recovery efforts following natural disasters and to restore essential services for affected communities across the country.