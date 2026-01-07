Chinese national arrested over theft of USD 10,000 from Thai monk at Airport

Posted by Editor on January 7, 2026 - 8:49 am

Airport Police have arrested a 43 year old Chinese national over the theft of a wallet containing US dollars 10,000 belonging to a Thai Buddhist monk who arrived in Sri Lanka from Bangkok on the morning of January 06, 2026.

Police said the arrest followed an investigation launched after a complaint was received regarding the theft of the wallet belonging to the monk shortly after his arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect, a foreign national who had travelled on the same flight as the monk, had stolen the wallet during the journey.

The suspect was arrested while staying at a rented house in the Kollupitiya area. Police also recovered the stolen wallet and the cash amount of US dollars 10,000 at the time of the arrest.

Airport Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.